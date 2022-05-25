Tockwith couple launch personal fundraising bid

Donna and Jonjo Sanderson hope to raise £20,000 for charity CoppaFeel!, after 43-year-old Donna was diagnosed with breast cancer

last year.

Donna said: “As a busy working mum of three, I barely had time to brush my teeth in peace, let alone add the job of regularly checking my boobs to my to do list!

“I never really gave much thought to breast cancer as I’m relatively young, fit and healthy, but as I found out, none of that really matters.

“In May last year our lives were turned upside down when I was told I had grade 3, invasive, lobular breast cancer and the tumour was too large to remove without a full mastectomy.

“At that stage it was unknown if further treatment, such as radiotherapy and chemotherapy, were required until the surgery to remove and check my lymph nodes was concluded. Thankfully they weren’t, and the surgery had done the trick.

“Since then, I have spoken to and been made aware of five other women, all in their 40s with young families, going through their own breast cancer journeys.

“The lack of control and helplessness is overpowering, but this year I’m determined to take back control, so Jonjo and I applied to join CoppaFeel!’s desert fundraising trek and decided to organise a special race event for

the charity.

CoppaFeel!’s primary objective is to ensure everyone has the best possible chance of surviving breast cancer, as early detection of breast cancer really does save lives.”

On Tuesday June 7, Donna, who is a director at Littlefairs Property Company and Jonjo, who is chief executive of Wetherby Racecourse, are hosting a special charity evening of racing to help raise funds for CoppaFeel!.

A private hospitality event for 150 people has already sold out, with support from local vineyard, the Dunesforde vineyard, however, there is further unlimited availability to come racing on the night and support CoppaFeel!.

The CoppaFeel! Premier Enclosure package is still available to buy for £45, of which a donation of £5 will go directly to this great cause.

Donna added: “We are blown away with the support for the charity evening and hope that even more people will be able to come and enjoy a special evening of racing on Tuesday June 7. We really hope to hit our £20,000 target.”

Donna and Jonjo will set off to complete their desert trek in November this year. Celebrities Giovanni Fletcher and Vicky Pattison will also be taking part in the CoppaTrek!.

Donna added: “It will be mentally and physically exhausting but we are both grateful that I’m alive to do this!

“Hopefully in the process we will raise much-needed funds to enable CoppaFeel! to educate young people and ultimately save lives.”

The CoppaFeel! premier package costs £45 per ticket and includes premier enclosure admission to the races, a race programme, drink, as well as a charcutier, fish or vegan platter. £5 from every premier package sold will be donated to CoppaFeel!. The first race is at 5.15pm.

Tickets can be bought at: https://wetherbyracing.eticketme.com/sales/fixtures/tuesday-7th-june-2022---ladies/coppafeel-premier-package

To sponsor Donna and Jonjo on the CoppaTrek! visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/donna-jonjo-sanderson

CoppaFeel! is the first breast cancer charity in the UK to solely create awareness among young people and give them the knowledge they need to get to know their bodies.