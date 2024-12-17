Tiny Harrogate village theatre company launches Crowdfunder in challenging times

A tiny but award-winning Harrogate village theatre company is launching a Crowdfunder campaign as it confronts a “precarious time” for its finances.

Annabelle Polito, Badapple Theatre’s funding and publicity officer, said: “At a precarious time for the company after three recent disappointing funding decisions from Arts Council England, we were delighted to receive £1,000 in support from North Yorkshire Council’s Stronger Communities Programme Inspire fund for our show Polaris the Snow Bear.

"But we still need help to out on our touring shows so we have decided to launch a Crowdfunder appeal.”

Renowned for touring village halls and rural locations usually overlooked by most theatre companies – its hilarious new panto Sleeping Beauty and the Beast is running across North Yorkshire until January 5 – the inventive Badapple Theatre was first launched in 1998 by Kate Bramley, an established comedy writer from Harrogate who is the group’s artistic director

Festive show - A scene from Badapple Theatre's Polaris The Snow Bear (Picture contributed)

Kate Bramley said she was delighted by news of the grant from North Yorkshire Council but the company, which is based at Green Hammerton, was not out of the woods yet.

“We have never been more in demand but we do need a little help,” she said.

"This year we have created five brand new shows, including our Youth Theatre production, making a night of community cheer the most affordable and enjoyable it has ever been.

"We want to be able to continue this, but without your help it is impossible.

"For the last four years we have tried everything to keep afloat but we are not regularly funded by Arts Council England and mostly rely on ticket sales to keep Badapple going.

"But it is not enough to cover increased demand this winter.”

The Badapple team also includes Jez Lowe, Company Director, Composer and Music Director, and Claire Jeffrey, Administrator and Company Director.

The aim for this vibrant and prolific touring company is still the same now as it was then – to take original, entertaining theatre to village and community halls in rural areas where shows do not usually go.

For more about Badapple Theatre’s Crowdfunder campaign, visit: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/badapple-sos/