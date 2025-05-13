Tiny Harrogate bar raises a huge £3,000 for charity with memorable night starring Queen Extravaganza members

A tiny Harrogate bar has raised a big amount for charity thanks to a local musician who has made his name across Europe as a key member of Queen Extravaganza.

To say the Blues Bar was busy at The Stronger Together Concert fundraiser organised by Harrogate’s George Farrar, a multi-talented professional musician, Royal Northern College Of Music graduate and drummer in Queen Extravaganza.

With standing room only being the order of the day last Thursday, the charity concert raised a whopping £3,000 for Andy’s Man Club and the National Autistic Society in front of an audience including the bar’s owners Simon and Sharon Colgan.

As well as a rapturously-received appearance by George's colleague, Gareth Taylor, who handles lead vocals in the mega-popular Queen Extravaganza, the official Queen tribute band produced by Roger Taylor and Brian May, an array of Harrogate musicians went down a storm in front of a packed crowd which was treated to guest appearances by the likes of Lucy Mizen and George Farrar himself, often playing guitar.

Harrogate’s George Farrar, a multi-talented professional musician and drummer in Queen Extravaganza, performing at The Stronger Together Concert fundraiser in the Blues Bar, Harrogate. (Picture contributed)

Among the local acts supporting the event at the Blues Bar were: Status Faux, Drop Leg Steppers, Hot Sauce, White Lupara, Danny Clement, Iain Hall, Jack Allen, Ed Balls, The Song Collectives, Pete Oliver Band, Craig Sharp-Weir, Adam Westerman’s Nirvana band and LTAHB.

The funds raised by The Stronger Together Concert will go to Andy’s Man Club, a charity fighting the stigma around men’s mental health, and The National Autistic Society, which helps support families with severe autistic family members.