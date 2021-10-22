Time to showcase best of Wetherby

Crowds at a past switch-on of Wetherby christmas lights. Picture Tony Johnson.

The call comes from the town’s Business Association chairman Jamie Hullah as plans for the festive period were outlined, along with the return of popular features which were abandoned last year because of the pandemic.

Jamie, who was appointed to the post this year, said: “Through the hard work of Steve Kay and his team of voluntary workers the Christmas tree lights in Wetherby always look great and the Wetherby Business Association is proud to support this, year in year out.

“The Business Association wants to celebrate the Christmas Lights and has therefore arranged for the Christmas Light Switch on to take place on Thursday 25th November between 6.30 and 9pm.

“We are hoping all the local businesses will join us in staying open for the evening and would welcome any raffle prizes they would like to offer which will be won on the evening.

“We have several local groups participating already but would be happy for any local groups to showcase their talents throughout the evening.

“I believe this, along with the Carol concert, showcase the best of Wetherby and the community spirit we all have.

“We should all be proud of Wetherby, the wonderful national and independent shops we have in the town which after the past few years all need our support.”

The Wetherby Christmas Lights Switch on by football commentator Chris Kamara, and compared by sports commentator Bryn Law, will feature Little Bird Artisan Market and a fairground.

The Business Association is calling on all local shops to remain open until 9pm.

Wetherby Xmas Carol Concert will take place on Wednesday December 15 at 7.30pm and there will be a Business Association Mingle and Gingle on December 3 at 2-5.30pm. This will be a networking event in the Town Hall, showcasing a selection of local businesses produce.