'Time to end Tory chaos' say Harrogate opposition politicians after series of major setbacks

After a politically turbulent fews days which has seen three Conservative MPs - including Boris Johnson – resign their seats at Westminster and local Tories lose their overall majority in North Yorkshire Council, Tom Gordon, Lib Dem Parliamentary Spokesperson for Harrogate and Knaresborough said Britain deserved better than a “third rate soap opera.”

“It appears that the Conservative Chaos has struck here in North Yorkshire, with them now losing their majority on North Yorkshire Council,” said Mr Gordon.

“We all deserve much better than this on going third rate soap opera. It doesn’t matter whether it is local or national - they are a party in disarray with constant sleaze, scandal, and resignations.

Tom Gordon, Lib Dem Parliamentary Spokesperson for Harrogate and Knaresborough at Knaresborough Bed Race at the weekend. Also pictured is Mayor of Knaresborough, Kathryn Davies.

"It is clear that they are not fit to govern, and Rishi Sunak has lost control of his party and should call a General Election immediate.

“Local residents tell me that they want to see serious politics, with someone who will help to fix our NHS, stop sewage in our rivers, and tackle the cost of living.

"It is clear that only the Liberal Democrats will stand up for local people and their priorities.”

An element of uncertainty has intruded in North Yorkshire politics for the first time in more than a decade after Camblesforth and Carlton councillor Mike Jordan resigned from the Conservatives at the weekend to become an independent.

Harrogate and District Green Party’s Arnold Warneken, North Yorkshire councillor for Ouseburn Division.

The Conservatives now control 45 of the 90 seats on the new North Yorkshire Council.

This does not imply any immediate crisis for policy making at the county level as, in the event of any vote being tied, North Yorkshire Council’s Tory chair David Ireton would have the casting vote.

Harrogate and District Green Party’s Arnold Warneken, North Yorkshire councillor for Ouseburn Division, welcomed the new political situation for offering a new chance for more “collaborative” local government.

"With Mike Jordan leaving the Conservative Party and there being no overall control it will present an opportunity for more collaborative decision making which can only be beneficial for the residents of North Yorkshire as prior to this all the policies for the whole of the County have been formulated by a group that only represents 41% of the residents,” said Coun Warneken.

"I understand Councillor Jordan a former Yorkshire Part member is going to be independent, and is feels that the people he represents are best served by him dissociated with a Party in turmoil, which begs the question will others follow his stance.

"I respect his courage to do what he feels the correct thing for the people he represents.”

Meanwhile, Mr Jordan is now backing Pateley Bridge man Keith Tordoff, the Yorkshire Party candidate, in next year’s mayoral election for York and North Yorkshire

Mr Jordan praised Mr Tordoff, saying: “I strongly believe Keith Tordoff, if elected mayor would make York and North Yorkshire an economic powerhouse, improve transport, whilst also through sustainability initiatives enrich the quality of the lives of people in the county.”