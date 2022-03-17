Time for all to consider Ukraine says a Wetherby church leader

Jean Tyler of Wetherby Baptist Church. (S)

Dressed smartly in a warm coat, carrying a small rucksack and pulling a wheely suitcase, she walked alone and with dignity.

Suddenly, awareness of how much ‘stuff’ I have around me hit home.

If I had to flee, what would I choose to take with me?

Most homes will have precious items, handmade gifts from children and grandchildren, photographs of happy times. A computer, mobile phone and perhaps a Kindle.

Look around, what would you take with you if you had to flee to safety.

A question facing not just that one woman but all people who have had to leave loved ones and their country to find safety.

This is reality for over two million people, young and old who are fleeing Ukraine.

For some their homes are destroyed, others have just had to leave everything behind. They are dependent on the kindness of strangers when they reach safety.

Pause for a moment when having coffee in a comfy chair or a coffee shop. As you walk take time to notice the world around.

Give thanks for all we take for granted. Great riches when compared with a wheely suitcase and an unknown place to sleep.

Time also to consider individual responses to the needs of Ukraine as well as many others in the UK and all over the world who do not have enough to live on, nowhere to call home.

Remember above all, in the words of Psalm 106:1, to “Give thanks to the Lord, for he is good; his love endures forever”.

Jean Tyler