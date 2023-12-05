Time capsule planted to mark Wetherby charity’s 20 years of success
Wetherby in Support of the Elderly (WiSE) is marking 20 years of helping older people across Wetherby and its surrounding villages, with the historic capsule burial the latest part of its celebrations.
The charity hopes the time capsule containing artefacts and a letter from its leader will offer future generations a window into its past.
Mark Dobson, WiSE Chief Operating Officer, said: “We’re incredibly proud of everything we’ve achieved in the last 20 years and thought a time capsule would be the perfect way to capture a snapshot of what we do.
“Sadly, with an ageing population and a growing prevalence of conditions such as dementia, our services are likely to be needed more in the future than they ever have been before.
“It will be interesting to see how WiSE has developed over the years when the capsule is dug up in another two decades from now.”
The capsule has been planted in the centre of Wetherby at a location agreed by Wetherby Town Council and Leeds City Council.
It will include charity marketing material, photographic memories and other artefacts.
WISE is a registered charity organisation part funded by Leeds City Council and aims to improve quality of life for the over 60s by providing community based activities, information, help and support.
It was recently given the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service, which is equivalent to an MBE.
For more information about WiSE visit www.w-ise.org.uk