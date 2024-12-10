Tickets turning into gold dust for Harrogate panto as crowds flock to the theatre

Tickets for this year’s magical family pantomime at Harrogate Theatre are rapidly becoming like gold dust.

Beauty and the Beast may be running until January 19, 2025, but, with more than 80% of all tickets sold, there are only a smattering of seats available before January 2025.

This year’s show has been a smash hit – despite the enduring cost of living crisis – winning rave reviews across the board.

There has been high praise for the cast, including the legendary Tim Stedman back for his 24th pantomime, playing the role of Phillipe Fillop.

Harrogate Theatre panto stars - Anna Campkin in the role of Belle and Colin Kiyani as the heroic the Beast/Prince. (Picture contributed)

Renowned for being an intelligent, celebrity-free and family-orientated panto, Harrogate Theatre’s annual festive treat is a true favourite of the community.

Last year saw a total of 64 schools with 6,876 school children enjoyed subsidised tickets last year to experience the magic of live theatre.

Total tickets sales can hit as high as 30,000.

Each panto at Harrogate Theatre takes nearly 12 months and more than 15,000 working hours to get from planning to launch - page to stage.

Other main cast members this year include:

Michael Lambourne playing Baron Bon Bon.

Harry Wyatt in the role of Madame Bellie Fillop the Sous Chef.

Colin Kiyani as the heroic the Beast/Prince.

Anna Campkin in the role of Belle.

Joanne Sandi as Mona Lisa the Sorceress.

In a typical year, Harrogate Theatre panto can get through a total of 30 kilos of glitter and 2,200 fairy lights are used.

For Beauty and the Beast tickets, visit: https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/events/beauty-and-the-beast/