Tickets sold out for one day of this year's Great Yorkshire Show in Harrogate with rest going fast

With just two weeks to go until the 165th Great Yorkshire Show in Harrogate comes an announcement that at least one of the days is already completely sold out – and the rest are nearly gone.

Organisers of the important annual event at the Great Yorkshire Showground are warning that tickets are only available to book in advance – and there are none left for Wednesday, July 10.

Tickets will will not be available to purchase on the gate during the event’s four-day run from Tuesday, July 9 to Friday, July 12.

To further hammer home the point, last year the 2023 Great Yorkshire Show sold out a week before the event happened

There's a lot more to the Great Yorkshire Show in Harrogate than the cattle and sheep classes, as the Great Yorkshire Fashion Show will reveal. (Picture contributed)

The Great Yorkshire Show 2024 will be the final one for current Show Director Charles Mills as he comes to the end of his tenure.

Charles said: “This will be a very special show for me personally as it will be my nineth and final show as Show Director.

"Be sure, it will be full of entertainment, superb competition and the best animals in the UK coming together to celebrate farming, food and agriculture.”

Agriculture is at the heart of the Great Yorkshire Show and supporting and celebrating farming is an integral part of what the event does.

But the jam-packed GYS programme features many innovations for 2024.

New on the bill this year are:

International classical singers the Forever Tenors

Grimme four row self-propelled potato harvester on display

Photography exhibition by British Life Photographer of the Year, Amy Bateman

GYS Stage featuring Helen Skelton (Tuesday), Adam Henson (Wednesday), Peter Wright (Thursday) & Rob & Dave Nicholson of Cannon Hall Farm

The Great Yorkshire Inn with terrific beers

Countryside Voices Marquee

Farm to Fashion Show featuring farming influencer and arable farmer Olly Harrison (Tuesday) and South Yorkshire Farmer, YouTuber and TikToker (Wednesday)

Daily Pie & Policy and Tea & Tech talks at the Innovation Zone