Tickets sold out for one day of this year's Great Yorkshire Show in Harrogate with rest going fast
Organisers of the important annual event at the Great Yorkshire Showground are warning that tickets are only available to book in advance – and there are none left for Wednesday, July 10.
Tickets will will not be available to purchase on the gate during the event’s four-day run from Tuesday, July 9 to Friday, July 12.
To further hammer home the point, last year the 2023 Great Yorkshire Show sold out a week before the event happened
The Great Yorkshire Show 2024 will be the final one for current Show Director Charles Mills as he comes to the end of his tenure.
Charles said: “This will be a very special show for me personally as it will be my nineth and final show as Show Director.
"Be sure, it will be full of entertainment, superb competition and the best animals in the UK coming together to celebrate farming, food and agriculture.”
Agriculture is at the heart of the Great Yorkshire Show and supporting and celebrating farming is an integral part of what the event does.
But the jam-packed GYS programme features many innovations for 2024.
New on the bill this year are:
International classical singers the Forever Tenors
Grimme four row self-propelled potato harvester on display
Photography exhibition by British Life Photographer of the Year, Amy Bateman
GYS Stage featuring Helen Skelton (Tuesday), Adam Henson (Wednesday), Peter Wright (Thursday) & Rob & Dave Nicholson of Cannon Hall Farm
The Great Yorkshire Inn with terrific beers
Countryside Voices Marquee
Farm to Fashion Show featuring farming influencer and arable farmer Olly Harrison (Tuesday) and South Yorkshire Farmer, YouTuber and TikToker (Wednesday)
Daily Pie & Policy and Tea & Tech talks at the Innovation Zone
The Great Yorkshire Show 2024 will also launch new Yorkshire Agricultural Society tweed jackets and wraps for stylish countrywear lovers as part of a fashion show on the catwalk.
Tickets from: https://greatyorkshireshow.co.uk/ticket-information/