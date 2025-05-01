Tickets on sale now for 'much-loved Dales' event which sticks to traditional ways

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tickets are going on sale for for one of the greatest rural events in the Harrogate district - and one of the premier one day shows in the North of England.

Founded in 1895, the Nidderdale Show has stuck to its guns over the last 130 years in Pateley Bridge and is regarded as the Dales big day out.

Taking place in the beautiful surrounds of Bewerley Park, it remains a much-loved fixture in the rural calendar and regularly attracts crowds of 15,000.

Marking the end of the agricultural show season, this year’s event will take place on Sunday, September 21.

A celebration of the best of agricultural traditions, visitors can browse a wonderful display of the finest livestock, produce and crafts that the Dales have to offer.

Affectionately known as “Pateley Show”, it boasts top class livestock and horse sections and one of the finest exhibitions of animals anywhere in the UK.

“Competitors come from far and wide to take part,” said Joe Stoney, Show Director 2004.

"Because it is at the end of the season, their animals are in prime condition.

"They may have entered other shows but to win at the Nidderdale Show is the sign of a true champion.

"We have competitors come from as far away as Derbyshire, South Yorkshire, North Wales and Lancashire.”

Nidderdale Show takes a whole year to prepare, organise and arrange.

In fact, as soon as one show is over, the preparations begin for the next with stewards meetings, committee meetings, show dinner and schedule committee meetings.

The huge amount of classes includes: Dairy Cattle, Beef and Store Cattle, Sheep, Pigs, Goats, Young Farmers’ Competitions, Shire and Clydesdale Horses, Hunters, Ponies, Show Jumping,

Walking Sticks, Farm Crops, Vegetables, Flowers, Home Produce, Photography, Handicrafts and Arts, Eggs, Poultry, Pigeons, Rabbits, Cavies, Sheep Dog Competitions, Dry Stone Walling, Junior Shepherd/Shepherdess.

The show also attracts more than 170 different trade stand exhibitors.

General admission tickets and memberships for Nidderdale Show 2025 are now available to purchase online at: https://nidderdaleshow.ticketsrv.co.uk/tickets/12

Organisers are advising that visitors pre-book tickets to benefit from a range of discounted prices.