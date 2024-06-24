Tickets nearly sold out for popular beer festival in Harrogate this weekend despite 25% rise in capacity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With just days to go until one of Harrogate’s most popular annual beer festivals returns organisers are warning that there are only a handful of tickets left.

Despite raising the capacity by 25% compares to last year’s inaugural event, tickets for Rooster’s Suds With Buds event and are very close to selling out once again.

Taking place on Saturday, June 29 across the entirety of the award-winning brewery and taproom site on Hornbeam Park, some of the UK’s (and Spain and Austria’s) most talked about craft breweries have been invited to Harrogate for the second year running.

After the huge success of last year's inaugural Suds With Buds festival, which saw 700 people enjoy a day of more than 100 different beers, tickets have been selling fast for an event which also features as feast of street food and live music.

Popular event at Rooster's in Harrogate (Picture contributed)

So much so, in fact, there will be no ticket sales on the door.

Commercial Director Tom Fozard said: "We've been beavering away behind the scenes to curate another fantastic line-up of incredible breweries to join us this summer at Suds with Buds.

"On top of the beers, we’ll also have four street food traders serving up some of the tastiest food the North has to offer, across an eclectic mix of styles and dietary requirements.

"The purpose-built live music in the Beer Garden will play host to some fantastic musical talent from the Harrogate area and from further afield, too.

"A huge thank you to everyone who will be joining us, it’s gonna be a blast!”

Owned and run by the Fozard family since 2011, Rooster’s began as a labour of love in 1993 when founding brewer Sean Franklin created a new style of beer in Harrogate using new world hops imported from America.

Several expansions and relocations later, Rooster’s innovative and delicious beers are stocked in bars, pubs and supermarkets and win UK awards year after year.

Suds with Buds festival is a ticket-only event, with the Taproom closed to non-festival goers for the day.