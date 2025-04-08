Tickets going fast in Harrogate for UK's best tribute to iconic Graceland album from 1980s

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There’s the chance to relive the magic of Paul Simon's classic Graceland album shortly at Harrogate Theatre.

Gary Stewart Presents Graceland is widely regarded as one of the UK’s best ‘tribute’ acts, praised for its masterful recreation of the energy and soul that makes the original recording of the 14 million selling 1980s album such a huge joy to listen to.

Led by respected Leeds-based singer-songwriter Gary Stewart and backed by an incredible six-piece band, the audience at Harrogate Theatre on Thursday, May 1 can look forward to hearing magical hits including You Can Call Me Al, The Boy in the Bubble, Under African Skies and Diamonds on the Soles of Her Shoes.

The multi-talented and likable Stewart, who is well known from his solo work, as well as drumming with Hope & Social and, occasionally, with the Harrogate Theatre house band, brings not only a deep knowledge and command of Paul Simon’s classic songs but also an infectious sense of fun.

The show promises to bring Graceland’s captivating stories, distinctive harmonies and South African rhythms back to life with no musical detail spared.

Released in August 25, 1986, Paul Simon’s seventh solo album was a worldwide smash hit, blending South African music with western pop and rock n roll.

As well as being a long-time contributor to well-known indie band Hope & Social, Gary Stewart is a multi-talented Scottish singer/songwriter who has carved out a strong fan-base in his adopted home of Yorkshire.

For tickets and information, visit: https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/events/gary-stewart-presents-graceland/