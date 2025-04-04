Tickets going fast for Beatles event in Harrogate for charity

By Graham Chalmers
Published 31st Mar 2025, 15:28 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2025, 16:36 BST
Tickets are going fast for a Harrogate musical event next week turning the spotlight on a feast of classic Beatles songs.

Taking place on Wednesday, April 9 at Starling Independent Bar Cafe Kitchen, the latest Vinyl Sessions charity fundraising evening will see vintage audio featuring not one but two classic Beatles albums, a video and a fascinating talk on the historical background.

Following a packed-out evening on Syd Barrett and Nick Drake with top author Rob Chapman, the event is back with The Beatles in Film – A Hard Day's Night and Help! albums.

Helmed by Vinyl Sessions founder Colin Paine, the video is created by Jim Dobbs while the talk is by ‘Professor of Pop’. Graham Chalmers of the Harrogate Advertiser.

The Beatlemania era of Help! and A Hard Day's Night albums and films will feature in the latest Vinyl Sessions event in Harrogate on Wednesday, April 9. (Picture contributed)The Beatlemania era of Help! and A Hard Day's Night albums and films will feature in the latest Vinyl Sessions event in Harrogate on Wednesday, April 9. (Picture contributed)
The Beatlemania era of Help! and A Hard Day's Night albums and films will feature in the latest Vinyl Sessions event in Harrogate on Wednesday, April 9. (Picture contributed)

Admission is £5 via https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-beatles-in-film-a-hard-days-night-help-two-classic-albums-tickets-1279726940729

Or you can pay on the night (cash or card) if places are still available.

Every penny goes to Harrogate Hospital Community Charity.

