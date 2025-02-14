Tickets for Springtime Live in Harrogate go on sale - promising plenty of fun for all the family this Easter

Tickets are now on sale for the hugely popular Springtime Live when it returns to Harrogate in April, which invites families with young children to celebrate the best of farming and the countryside.

Springtime Live is hosted by the Yorkshire Agricultural Society, organisers of the Great Yorkshire Show, and will be held on Saturday, April 5 from 9am till 4.30pm at the Great Yorkshire Showground.

Star attractions will include farm animals such as sheep and pigs, heavy horses and tractor trailer rides, as well as pedal tractors, Diggerland and interactive sessions telling the story of grain from field to fork.

Exotic animals, creepy crawlies, and other species feature, from giant tortoises and tarantulas to snakes and ferrets, offering a chance for children to learn more about an amazing array of creatures.

There will be entertainment at Moo Music dance sessions, meeting the Easter Bunny in Enchantica’s play garden, an archaeological dig experience, circus skills and face painting, while families are invited to take time out at an indoor picnic area.

Due to the popularity of Springtime Live, entry is by advance ticket only and entry times are staggered.

Tickets will not be available to purchase on the gate.

Once inside the event, all demonstrations and hands-on workshops are FREE.

Rachel Coates, Show Director, said: “This is always a sell-out event that entertains and excites young children about farming, animals and the countryside.

"We would encourage families to get their tickets now to avoid disappointment.”

Tickets are £13 for adults and £8 for children, or a family ticket (two adults and two children) for £37, with under two’s going free.

To buy tickets, visit www.springtimelive.co.uk