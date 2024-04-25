Tickets already selling out for Harrogate Theatre's 2024 panto as plans for Beauty and the Beast take shape

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There may still be seven months to the launch of Beauty and the Beast but the team behind the essential annual festive production have revealed the first cast members – and it’s very good news.

The announcement came on Twitter today, when Harrogate Theatre posted: “It’s time to announce our first cast member for this year’s magical pantomime Beauty and the Beast.

"First up, and he needs no introduction, Tim Stedman will be playing the role of Phillipe Fillop.

Panto secret is out - Back for his 24th pantomime, Tim Stedman will be playing the role of Phillipe Fillop in Harrogate Theatre's Beauty and the Beast later this year. (Picture contributed)

“We are also delighted that the brilliant Harry Wyatt is back in the role of Madame Bellie Fillop the Sous Chef.”

If Harrogate Theatre’s panto means a lot to audiences – and the theatre’s financial health – the confirmation that Stedman is to appear in Beauty and the Beast, which will be launched on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, is a big moment.

The Harrogate panto legend has appeared in every single one of the theatre’s magical family pantomimes since the millennium.

Every year since the talented Tim appeared in Sleeping Beauty at Harrogate Theatre in 2000, he has provided the sparkle and the slapstick, the heart and soul and spirit of the town’s annual panto.

For anyone hoping to secure seats for Beauty and the Beast this year, the message is “get booking”.

As early as January, David Bown, Harrogate Theatre’s chief executive and co-writer of last year's panto, Dick Whittington, was warning that 30% of the tickets for the next panto had already been sold.

Last year’s panto Dick Whittington was a huge hit with audiences and critics alike.

A true favourite of the community, a total of 64 schools with 6,876 school children enjoyed subsidised tickets last year to experience the magic of live theatre.

Harrogate panto’s hard-working cast also took time out during the run to make visits to Harrogate Youth Theatre, Harrogate Library’s Storytime and Harrogate’s Christmas Market.

Packed with festive fun, stunning sets and intelligent script-writing, Beauty and the Beast promises another seasonal spectacular.