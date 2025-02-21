Thrilled Knaresborough pub issues new invitation after Hollywood movie stars' visit
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Throughout February, Knaresborough has watched as film crews – and A-list actors – turned up in a variety of locations as part of the production of a major new film for Sky TV called Tinsel Town.
The star-laden shoot has seen the cobbled streets of the town witness an unlikely sight - Kiefer Sutherland, Danny Dyer and Rebel Wilson in action.
One location, The Mitre, is now inviting customers to come along and enjoy a pint where the stars have walked.
The pub’s owners, independent brewery Brew York, posted: “We had none other than Kiefer Sutherland, Danny Dyer, and Rebel Wilson filming right outside our pub for the upcoming Christmas movie shot in Knaresborough.
"If you fancy a pint where the stars have walked, you know where to find us.”
After filming scenes on Kirkgate, Castlegate and Riverside in Knaresborough, crews have now moved to Wetherby.
Kelly Young, from Knaresborough's Chamber of Trade, told the BBC she was first alerted to the filming in October when she was asked to leave up the Christmas decorations on her hair salon in Castlegate for a film.
"We knew it was going to be going on but not at what level," she said.
"We've had some films in the past in Knaresborough that were more low-key.
"This is obviously very high end, we've got Hollywood movie stars, so it was exciting.
"The businesses of Knaresborough, the cafes and bars, will hopefully see a return in it, it's already generated money for businesses."
The new movie tells the story of a washed-up Hollywood actor, played by Kiefer Sutherland, who is hoping to boost his career by starring in a Cinderella pantomime in the North of England.
For the purposes of the film, Knaresborough has been transformed into the fictional town of Stanford.
Sutherland has been praised for greeting local residents in a friendly manner during the shoot.
Tinsel Town will be coming to Sky Cinema this Christmas.