Three times more street parties in Harrogate for Queen’s jubilee than King’s coronation according to new data

There were more than three times the number of street parties in the Harrogate district for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee than there were for the King’s Coronation, figures show.
By Thomas Barrett, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 30th Jun 2023, 16:20 BST- 2 min read

Last June the country celebrated Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne and Harrogate was no exception with North Yorkshire Council revealing in a freedom of information request that 32 street parties took place over the long weekend.

From Patelely Bridge to Knaresborough and Harrogate, bunting-laden parties were held in almost every corner of the district.

Normally, the council asks for a fee to close a street but it decided to waive these costs to encourage festivities.

There were three times more street parties in Harrogate for the Queen’s jubilee than the King’s coronationThere were three times more street parties in Harrogate for the Queen’s jubilee than the King’s coronation
Most Popular

The same policy was in place for those wanting to celebrate the King’s Coronation last month when Charles III officially ascended to the throne following the death of his mother in September.

But this time, the number of street parties held across the former Harrogate district area was much lower with nine taking place, according to the council.

The figures also reveal that across the whole of North Yorkshire there were 116 street parties for the Queen’s Jubilee and 33 for the King’s Coronation.

Graham Smith, chief executive officer of the anti-monarchy campaign group Republic said the figures show that support is falling for the royal family in the county.

He said: “Support for the monarchy is falling and this is clearly as true for North Yorkshire as the rest of the country.

"For a lot of people the Queen was the monarchy and the monarchy was the Queen. With endless scandal and the loss of the Queen, and growing concern about the way the country is governed, it’s not surprise people are less excited about celebrating big royal events.”

During both weekends, the now abolished Harrogate Borough Council organised huge free parties in Harrogate.

Across four days last year it transformed part of the Stray into ‘Jubilee Square’, with a large stage and video screens broadcasting the Queen’s Birthday Parade and other royal events from London.

The Valley Gardens also hosted a free festival organised by the council with jugglers, magicians, fairground rides, face painting and live music.

Similarly for the coronation, the council put on a three-day event in the Valley Gardens with family entertainment and coronation ceremony on a big screen live from Westminster Abbey.

