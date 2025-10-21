'Three-storey skeleton' constructed as work progresses on Harrogate building project off Skipton Road

One of the biggest construction projects for the last two decades in a historic area of Harrogate is now making visible progress.

More than 12 months after plans to renovate and retain High Harrogate Working Men's Club at Devonshire Place were abandoned, work on converting it into new apartments is picking up pace with a three-storey skeleton firmly in place.

The 5 Devonshire Place location had been home to the club from 1901 after it move there from a nearby pub where it had been founded in 1889.

Such was its popularity for many years that, by the middle of the 20th century, High Harrogate Working Men's Club registered 682 members, including 200 women.

But changing customer habits and the impact of the Covid lockdown led to its eventual decline.

There were attempts to save High Harrogate Working Men's Club via a bid to create six apartments on the first and second floor and a bar and exercise space on the ground floor

Had those proven successful, the venerable venue would have been renamed the High Harrogate Bar and Lounge.

But despite winning planning approval in 2022, the rescue scheme was finally judged to be too costly at £750,000 and the historic club was liquidated in 2023.

Last year, a new set of plans to convert the whole building into eight flats were given the go-ahead by North Yorkshire Council.

This year saw its demolition and the disappearance of the red and white sign saying "High Harrogate Working Men's Club”.