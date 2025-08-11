Three plays three weeks and three ticket offers at Harrogate Theatre
Next month will see the town’s long-standing arts hub present three back-to-back classics over a three-week period from all-time great writers – Dickens, Godber and Ayckbourn.
To celebrate a trilogy not to be missed, Harrogate Theatreis offering a special deal for theatre lovers with discounted tickets when audience members book for two or more shows.
The three shows are:
Tuesday, September 2-Saturday, September 6: The Signalman by Charles Dickens (Middle Ground Theatre Company Ltd).
Wednesday September 10-Saturday, September 13: Black Tie Ball by John Godber (John Godber Company).
Tuesday, September 16-Saturday, September 20: Bedroom Farce by Alan Ayckbourn (Phil and Ben Productions).
As part of Harrogate Theatre’s Autumn Drama Saver, if you book two or three shows together you pay just £21 for Band A or B tickets in the venue.
More information at: https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/