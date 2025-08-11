Three plays three weeks and three ticket offers at Harrogate Theatre

Harrogate Theatre is launching a special ticket offer for its new season of outstanding dramas.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Next month will see the town’s long-standing arts hub present three back-to-back classics over a three-week period from all-time great writers – Dickens, Godber and Ayckbourn.

To celebrate a trilogy not to be missed, Harrogate Theatreis offering a special deal for theatre lovers with discounted tickets when audience members book for two or more shows.

The three shows are:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrogate Theatre is launching a special ticket offer for audiences for its new season of outstanding dramas in September. (Picture contributed)

Tuesday, September 2-Saturday, September 6: The Signalman by Charles Dickens (Middle Ground Theatre Company Ltd).

Wednesday September 10-Saturday, September 13: Black Tie Ball by John Godber (John Godber Company).

Tuesday, September 16-Saturday, September 20: Bedroom Farce by Alan Ayckbourn (Phil and Ben Productions).

As part of Harrogate Theatre’s Autumn Drama Saver, if you book two or three shows together you pay just £21 for Band A or B tickets in the venue.

More information at: https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/