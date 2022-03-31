Three Peaks challenge for Martin House

The hugely popular challenge is back, which will see walkers climb Pen-y-ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough in a 12-hour, 24-mile trek.

Nikki Denton, events fundraising manager at Boston Spa-based Martin House, said: “The Yorkshire Three Peaks is such an amazing day in the glorious setting of the Yorkshire Dales.

“It’s a perfect challenge for a group of friends, family or work colleagues.”

The Martin House Yorkshire Three Peaks takes place on Saturday June 11 and walkers will be prepared at the start by event partners Kuta Outdoors, who will be also on hand to support throughout the day.

Nikki added: “The Yorkshire Three Peaks is a challenge lots of people want to complete – and by taking part in our event, you get all the support you need to do it, while also raising money to help seriously ill children in our community.”

Martin House cares for babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions, from across West, North and East Yorkshire.

Its care includes respite stays, emergency and symptom control care, end of life care and bereavement support.

It costs up to £9 million a year to run Martin House, and it relies on fundraising and donations for nearly 90 per cent of that figure.

Nikki said: “If you think the three peaks might be too big a challenge, but you still want to get involved, we also have our One Peak Wander on the same day, which is a more family-friendly walk up Ingleborough.”

It costs £35 to sign up to the Martin House Yorkshire Three Peaks, with a sponsorship target of £150. The One Peak Wander costs £15 for adults and £5 for children, with a £50 sponsorship target.