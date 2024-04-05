Three inspirational speakers coming to latest Berwins Salon North in Harrogate
Taking place at The Crown Hotel on Thursday, April, 11 at 7.30pm, an ultrarunner, a banker-turned writer and a mathematician will explore how, even when the odds are stacked against us, success can still be be found.
The Berwins Salon North series, voted number six in the ‘Top 100 Things to do in the World’ by GQ magazine, is sponsored by Berwins Solicitors who are committed to showcasing the most stimulating ideas in science, technology, psychology and the arts.
The latest instalment will feature endurance running and mindset coach Allie Bailey, award-winning mathematician Marcus du Sautoy – plus banker turned writer, media executive and satirist Nels Abbey.
Although enlightening, the event is also entertaining.
While exploring the inseparable link between games and mathematics, Marcus du Sautoy will ask, what exactly is the best property in Monopoly?
Sharon Canavar, Harrogate International Festivals Chief Executive, said: “With Berwins Salon North you’re guaranteed to learn something new about yourself and the world around you.
“Salon always gives you the knowledge to form your own thoughts and ideas – in this instance inspired by an ultrarunner, a banker-turned writer and a mathematician.”
Associate Director of Berwins Solicitors, Martin Whincup, said: “Once again Berwins Salon North has come up with a trio of brilliant and engaging speakers who will no doubt get us all thinking and talking."
For tickets, visit: https://harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/salon-north/
Or call the HIF Box Office on 01423 562 303.