Three inspirational speakers coming to latest Berwins Salon North in Harrogate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Taking place at The Crown Hotel on Thursday, April, 11 at 7.30pm, an ultrarunner, a banker-turned writer and a mathematician will explore how, even when the odds are stacked against us, success can still be be found.

The Berwins Salon North series, voted number six in the ‘Top 100 Things to do in the World’ by GQ magazine, is sponsored by Berwins Solicitors who are committed to showcasing the most stimulating ideas in science, technology, psychology and the arts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest instalment will feature endurance running and mindset coach Allie Bailey, award-winning mathematician Marcus du Sautoy – plus banker turned writer, media executive and satirist Nels Abbey.

Guest speaker at Berwins Salon North in Harrogate - Banker turned writer, media executive and satirist Nels Abbey. (Picture Asimina Giagoudaki)

Although enlightening, the event is also entertaining.

While exploring the inseparable link between games and mathematics, Marcus du Sautoy will ask, what exactly is the best property in Monopoly?

Sharon Canavar, Harrogate International Festivals Chief Executive, said: “With Berwins Salon North you’re guaranteed to learn something new about yourself and the world around you.

“Salon always gives you the knowledge to form your own thoughts and ideas – in this instance inspired by an ultrarunner, a banker-turned writer and a mathematician.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Associate Director of Berwins Solicitors, Martin Whincup, said: “Once again Berwins Salon North has come up with a trio of brilliant and engaging speakers who will no doubt get us all thinking and talking."