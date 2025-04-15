Three days of events set to take place in Ripon to mark 80th anniversary of VE Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ripon will commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE Day and celebrate its long military history with three days of events across the city next month.

The commemorations begin on Thursday, May 8 with a VE Day Anniversary Proms concert at Ripon Cathedral.

Ripon Community Poppy Project, in partnership with the cathedral, have organised an evening of celebration with Echo 42 Big Band, Charlotte Potter, The Duchy Belles & Simeon Wood, with the concert compered by Mark Sidwell.

Children from Brackenfield School and Natalie Robb, of Emmerdale Farm fame, will be doing readings.

Ripon Community Poppy Project’s knitted tank will be back on display from April 29 until May 9 on Ripon Market Square

Tickets priced £15 are on sale at The Wakeman Cafe, Stuff4Office, Ripon Cathedral Shop or Eccles Hedden Solicitors, as well as online at www.riponcommunitypp.co.uk

Ripon City Council is hosting a free event on the Market Square on May 8 from 6pm until 9.30pm to commemorate VE Day’s 80th anniversary.

Activities include live music from the All for One Choir, a 1940s vocalist, a free climbing wall, family friendly activities with Jennyruth Workshops and vintage games from Ripon Museums.

Ripon will host three days of events to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day

The events will continue on the Market Square on Saturday, May 10, with the full timetable set to be announced nearer the time. Visit www.visitripon.co.uk for more details.

On Sunday, May 11, the traditional parade through the city will take place for the installation of the new Mayor of Ripon at the cathedral.

The long weekend of commemorations will conclude with Ripon Theatre Festival and the Ripon Community Poppy Project joining forces to present “Bomb Happy”, a double bill of new works telling the stories of Yorkshire Normandy veterans in their own words, at Lister House.

The show will take place during the afternoon of Sunday, May 11, completing the three days of events and activities to mark 80 years since Victory in Europe was announced.

In the first half, playwright Helena Fox and vocalist Natasha Jones will bring to life the first-hand experiences of D-Day veteran, Ken “Smudger” Smith.

Mr Smith said: “Bomb Happy is a slang phrase we use for being under fire for many days at a time. It does describe the condition you become.”

This will be followed by a screening of “A Walk in the Park” – a short film in the footsteps of Coldstream Guardsman Dennis “Hank” Haydock, shot on location at the former World War Two tank encampment in Duncombe Park.

Festival director, Katie Scott, said: “We are proud to honour the stories of two ordinary Yorkshire lads who find themselves in extraordinary circumstances.

“It is particularly appropriate to present this event in Lister House, the home of many retired veterans who have served their country in different, but always challenging, theatres of war.”

Both the film and spoken word performances will give the audience an insight into life on the frontline and give a glimpse into life for someone beset by memories of war.

For more information and to book tickets for the shows, visit https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/ripon-theatre-festival/bomb-happy/2025-05-11/14:30/t-noreorr