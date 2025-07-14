Threat lifted to future of major Harrogate event's 'big tent' at Old Swan Hotel

Two well-known Harrogate firms have stepped in to support one of the most popular ‘hubs’ at Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival 2025.

Rated as the greatest event of its type in Europe, The Crime Writing Festival has been based at Harrogate’s Old Swan Hotel since it began in 2003.

In recent years, it has used a large, attractive marquee in the hotel’s lovely grounds to offer more flexibility for its many events.

The future of the tent had been in doubt but now McCormicks Solicitors and the CHR Group have stepped in to secure this great venue.

Sponsoring the popular marquee at Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival 2025 - Peter McCormick, senior partner of McCormicks Solicitors, with Sharon Canavar, chief executive of Harrogate International Festivals. (Picture contributed)

Senior Partner of McCormicks Peter McCormick OBE said: “We have supported the Crime Writing Festival for many years and it has always been a joy to attend.

"It attracts some of the best crime writers from across the world, many of whom have been associated with it for a number of years, such as Lee Child, Val McDermid and Mark Billingham.

“The addition of the tent gave extra capacity and flexibility and we are pleased to have been able to enable the Festival to keep it.”

Jan Fletcher OBE of CHR Group said: “As a Harrogate-based business we believe in supporting events in our town and we are delighted to be backing the Festival.”

Presented each year by Harrogate International Festivals, the event is to be launched this Thursday, July 17 with a feast of bestselling authors coming to Harrogate, including Irvine Welsh, Mick Herron, Lee Child and Andrew Child, Steph McGovern, Attica Locke, Kate Atkinson, Paula Hawkins, Kate Mosse and more.

The new sponsorship package provides a welcome boost to the event and Harrogate International Festivals Chief Executive Sharon Canavar.

“We are thrilled that CHR Group and McCormicks Solicitors have become event tent sponsors at the Crime Writing Festival.

“Funding for the arts is crucial now more than ever and we are indebted to their support which helps us to bring world class talent, and the next generation of crime writers, to Harrogate.”

More on Harrogate International Festivals at: www.harrogateinternationalfestivals.com

More on McCormicks Solicitors at: www.mccormicks-solicitors.com

More on CHR Group at: www.chrestates.com