Thousands set to be treated to a historic RAF flypast at UK's biggest tractor festival near Ripon

A RAF flypast will thrill the crowds at this year’s family-friendly Tractor Fest at Newby Hall near Ripon.

The Douglas C47 Dakota, which is part of the Royal Air Force Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF), will fly over the show on Saturday, June 7 to help commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE-Day.

Originally designed for civil transport, the Douglas C47 Dakota was used widely by the Allies during the Second World War, playing an essential role in dropping paratroopers on the eve of D-Day, as well as missions to evacuate casualties and resupply forces.

The BBMF operates from RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire which is home to five Spitfires, two Hurricanes, a Lancaster, a C47 Dakota, and two Chipmunk aircraft for training.

It is committed to maintaining historic planes in airworthy condition to commemorate those who fell for their country.

Kevin Watson, chair of the YVA, said: “We are honoured to be hosting the BBMF flypast again this year as part of Tractor Fest and the wider VE Day commemorations.

"It’s a magnificent spectacle and makes the weekend even more special for visitors.”

Organised by the Yorkshire Vintage Association (YVA), Tractor Fest is held over two days and has become the UK’s biggest tractor event since it was launched 19 years ago.

More than 100 acres of the Newby Hall estate will become home to more than 1,500 vintage and modern tractors and another 1,000 exhibits including stationary engines, commercial vehicles, cars, trucks and motorcycles.

Highlights this year include two celebrations – 100 years of the famous American Caterpillar brand and 80 years of the iconic Fordson E27N tractor.

Caterpillar is legendary for its bright yellow heavy machinery and is deployed in construction, mining and engineering.

A host of entertainment, crafts, food and drink will be on offer at the show and admission includes access to Newby’s gardens, adventure playground, dolls house and teddy bear exhibitions.

Tractor Fest is sponsored by Europe’s leading agricultural and machinery auctioneer Cheffins, Econ Engineering and Brockhills.

The event is also supported by Ripon Farm Services.

For more information visit: http://tractorfest.uk/