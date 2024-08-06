Thousands of visitors are expected for this year's Harrogate Autumn Flower Show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A total of 30,000 visitors are expected to flock to Harrogate Autumn Flower Show when it returns.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staged each year by the North of England Horticultural Society (NEHS), the show showcases the best in garden produce and flowers.

Visitors can look forward to magnificent floral displays, delicious produce, expert gardening advice and fiercely contested competitions including for giant fruit and veg – plus a new bid to beat last year’s world record-breaking 19lb 7oz onion..

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking place at Newby Hall from Friday, September 13 to Sunday, September 15, highlights of this year’s show include the Floral Pavilion featuring the biggest seasonal displays of autumn blooms from the UK’s best growers, plant nurseries and societies.

Harrogate Autumn Flower Show is set to return to Newby Hall near Ripon in September 2024. (Picture contributed)

Visitors will discover a wide range of plants and the splendour of the National Dahlia and National Chrysanthemum Northern Championships.

The ‘Incredible Edible’ pavilion will host vegetable competitions including the ever-popular Giant Vegetable Competition and National Onion Competition with growers competing to beat last year’s world record-breaking 19lb 7oz onion to win £1,500 prize money and a coveted entry into the Guinness Book of Records.

The Harrogate Autumn Flower Show is one of two flower shows hosted annually by the NEHS, with the Spring Flower Show taking place in Harrogate in April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year’s Autumn Flower Show committed more than £163,000 in support of specialist societies and groups, and charitable horticultural organisations.

This year’s theme for Newby Hall’s interiors is ‘Nature Reclaims’ which will see Newby’s magnificent Adam interiors re-imagined with dramatic rewilding-inspired floral art installations.

Other attractions include live stages which will share practical gardening advice and the stories from the people behind the plants.

There will also be live demonstrations on growing and cooking with some of the Yorkshire’s fantastic produce, hosted by chef Steph Moon and garden guru Martin Walker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A live ‘Pick and Preserve’ feature will offer practical demonstrations and tips on how to extend your produce throughout the winter months.

There will also be a range of hands-on fun for young visitors as well as access to Newby Hall’s adventure garden.

Admission includes access to Newby Hall’s gardens