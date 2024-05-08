Thousands of patients in Harrogate district set to benefit from new £1 million centre at Ripon Community Hospital

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new centre, which has the capacity to deliver more than 27,000 checks a year, will enable Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust (HDFT), to offer more appointments for tests, reduce waiting times and make it easier for patients to access diagnostic services closer to home.

Located on the ground floor of Ripon Community Hospital, the CDC will initially be open five days a week from 8am to 6pm, with plans to expand to seven days a week by the end of 2024.

Services will include:

Located on the ground floor of Ripon Community Hospital, the new £1m centre will initially be open five days a week from 8am to 6pm, with plans to expand to seven days a week by the end of 2024. (Picture contributed)

Ultrasound

Echocardiography

Audiology

Blood tests

Ambulatory blood pressure monitor fitting

Electrocardiogram (ECG)

Spirometry (breathing/lung function test)

FENO (test for asthma and other lung conditions)

Matt Graham, Director of Strategy at Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust said: “We are committed to improving the health of our patients, children and communities.

"The opening of the CDC is testament this.

“Our new Community Diagnostic Centre will be a huge benefit for people in Ripon and the surrounding areas.

“It is a significant step forward in improving the range of diagnostic tests available and it will help us improve access to healthcare for our rural population.

"People now have the opportunity to have tests completed on their doorstep rather than having to travel further afield.”

The CDC at Ripon Community Hospital will offer checks, scans and tests to people who have been referred by their GP for conditions including musculoskeletal problems, lung conditions, cardiovascular conditions and hearing issues.

Later this month, a new state-of-the-art x-ray room will be opened within the CDC using the latest cutting-edge diagnostic imaging technology.

The new technology will capture and processed images faster than current equipment, which will help reduce waiting times for the service.

The x-ray service once opened will be available seven days a week.