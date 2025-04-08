Thousands attend event at Great Yorkshire Showground which flies the flag for farming's future

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thousands of children – and adults - flocked to the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate for this year’s Springtime Live.

The early sun shone at the Great Yorkshire Showground as the annual family-friendly celebration of farming, food and the countryside took place last Saturday.

Hosted by Yorkshire Agricultural Society, organisers of the Great Yorkshire Show, children enjoyed meeting sheep and pigs, as well as heavy horses, exotic animals and creepy crawlies.

The show’s Director, Rachel Coates, said: “Farming has a powerful story to tell that can capture the imaginations of young people and stay with them through life.

The main attraction - The family-friendly annual event Springtime Live took place at Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate last Saturday. (Picture contributed)

"Those imaginations have been fired once again at Springtime Live.

“I hope everyone who came along, whatever their age, left having learned something new about farming and the countryside.

"It’s a story we must continue to tell if we want the next generation to grow up valuing the hard work that goes into producing great tasting, nutritious food.”

A whole raft of free demonstrations, displays and hands-on workshops entertained young visitors, from craftmaking, horse shoeing in The Forge and archaeological dig experiences to drystone walling, mini Rovers and the story of grain from field to fork.

The future of farming - Thousands of children attended this year’s Springtime Live event organised by Yorkshire Agricultural Festival in Harrogate. (Picture contributed)

TV and internet star Chloé Fuller and her Super Spaniel Shows, about a day in the life of an Assistance Dog, drew big crowds and showed disability is no barrier to success.

Popular attractions also included Diggerland, ride-on tractors provided by Ripon Farm Services, Moo Music dance classes and tractor trailer rides supported by Russell’s.

Springtime Live is just one event in a year-round education programme organised by Yorkshire Agricultural Society, a charity which also benefits from the profits raised by businesses at the Showground, Fodder – Great Yorkshire Food Hall, the Great Yorkshire Events Centre and Harrogate Caravan Park.

The Society’s next educational event is Countryside Days, an annual two-day interactive event for thousands of primary school children at the Great Yorkshire Showground on June 4-5.

Places for school groups are available now, via: https://yas.co.uk/education/

The Society is also offering discounted school group bookings and free teacher places to July’s Great Yorkshire Show via: https://greatyorkshireshow.co.uk/school-visits/