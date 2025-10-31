Thought Bubble event will transform Harrogate into 'exciting heart of UK’s comic art scene'

Harrogate is gearing up to become the thrilling heart of UK’s comic art scene with a week-long celebration of comics, illustration and storytelling.

Thought Bubble festival, a week-long celebration of comics, illustration and storytelling will spread across Yorkshire, taking place in multiple venues, before culminating in a two-day convention in Harrogate.

Established in 2007, the festival celebrates the power of comics to inspire, educate and connect people together.

The weekend will be packed with international guests, exhibitors and panels.

Thought Bubble festival, a celebration of comics, illustration and storytelling, will take place in November in a two-day convention in Harrogate. (Picture contributed)

With free entry for under 16s and over 65s, it promises to be an enjoyable experience for everyone.

Thought Bubble director Amy Bellwood has put together five unmissable highlights for Harrogate Advertiser readers coming up in this year’s programme.

1 Vision & Labour: Making Comics - The Art Of Avery Hill Publishing

When: Saturday, October 18, 2025 - Sunday, April 26, 2026, 5:00pm.

Established in 2007, Thought Bubble festival in Harrogate will celebrate the power of comics to inspire, educate and connect people together. (Picture contributed)

Where: Mercer Art Gallery.

Harrogate’s Mercer Art Gallery has teamed up with indie publisher Avery Hill Publishing to create an exhibition showcasing some of today’s most exciting comics creators.

The exhibition will offer an important snapshot of the UK comics landscape over the past decade.

2 Make Comics With Mark!

The Thought Bubble comic art weekend in Harrogate will be packed with international guests, exhibitors and panel discussions. (Picture contributed)

When: Sunday, November 16, 2025, 12:00pm-12:45pm

Where: Harrogate Convention Centre.

Cartoonist Mark Jason will teach the younger ones how to make their own comics - forget the rules, and let’s embrace the chaos of comics for kids.

A great way to introduce them to the basics and embrace their creativity and get confident.

Age 6+/

3 Cosplay Parade

When: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 5:00pm-6:00pm.

Where: Harrogate Convention Centre.

Hosted by award winning journalist and BBC Radio Humberside’s Breakfast show Kofi Smiles, the Cosplay Parade is the place to go for those who want to strut their costumes on stage while entering a raffle to win some prizes.

4 The Best Thing I Read Year

When: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 11:00am-12:00pm.

Where: Harrogate Convention Centre.

Want to start your journey into the comic world but don’t know where to start?

Good news, Thought Bubble has your back.

Join authors and artists Caroline Cash, Lucy Sullivan, Al Ewing and the host Tom Oldham as they share with you the hidden gems and best of this year’s comics.

5 Spotlight on Joe Sacco

When: Sunday, November 16, 2025, 2:45pm-3:45pm.

Where: Harrogate Convention Centre.

Joe Sacco is a cartoonist and journalist renowned for pioneering investigative comic journalism.

His work, including ‘Palestine’ (2001) and ‘Safe Area Goražde’ (2000), is directly inspired by his experience in conflict and occupied zones.

For this occasion, and lead by journalist and author Alex Fitch, Joe Sacco will explore with the audience his career.

For more information, visit: https://www.thoughtbubblefestival.com/conventionprogramme