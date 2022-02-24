Thorp Arch firm launches dog campaign

The Thorp Arch-based company is celebrating the nation’s love for dogs and highlighting the special bond between dogs and their owners and explores why ‘Life is Better with a Dog’.

The campaign introduces the dogs from the team at The Innocent Hound and Allegra, the faithful canine companion of International Floral Designer, Celebrity Florist and Broadcaster Jonathan Moseley.

Jonathan said: “Throughout my life, dogs have provided a constant source of companionship, loyalty and unconditional love.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“If I had to sacrifice flowers or dogs within my life, then there is absolutely no question which one would go!

“Without my canine companion I just cannot function and the joy that they so freely bring into our lives is priceless.”

Chloe Heaton Founder of The Innocent Hound, which produces award-winning air-dried dog food and treats, added: “We’re delighted to have Jonathan Moseley supporting our #MyInnocentHound campaign.

“As a business that is passionate about dogs and passionate about the food they eat, we want to celebrate our love for dogs as a nation.

“They enrich our lives, they bring joy and they come with some of the most powerful health benefits.

“Dogs help us make those healthy lifestyle changes which have positive impacts on our mental and physical health and wellbeing.”

The Innocent Hound want to stress the importance of dog enrichment.

“Dogs need more stimulation than just a daily walk so enrichment is necessary to enhance a dog’s wellbeing,” said a spokesman.

“The #MyInnocentHound campaign focuses on a range of enrichment activities that are designed to stimulate and entertain, making our dogs happier, healthier and more confident.”