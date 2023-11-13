This year's stunning Christmas window at Bettys in Harrogate may just be the best one yet

As Harrogate’s annual Christmas Shop Window contest gets into full swing, Bettys tearooms and bakery has unveiled its own Christmas cracker.

The launch of the much-loved shop’s Christmas window display on Parliament Street is always one of the highlights of Harrogate’s festive season and the unveiling on Saturday of the 2023 edition drew a large crowd of children and families.

The unveiling did not disappoint as queues of people were treated to carol singing and mince pies before the blinds were raised to reveal a Christmas cracker of colour.

The Bettys display is only part of the festive sparkle that can be enjoyed in the town centre now that The Christmas Shop Window Competition has officially begun.

This young family certainly enjoyed Betty's Christmas Window when it was revealed in Harrogate. (Picture contributed)