This year's stunning Christmas window at Bettys in Harrogate may just be the best one yet
The launch of the much-loved shop’s Christmas window display on Parliament Street is always one of the highlights of Harrogate’s festive season and the unveiling on Saturday of the 2023 edition drew a large crowd of children and families.
The unveiling did not disappoint as queues of people were treated to carol singing and mince pies before the blinds were raised to reveal a Christmas cracker of colour.
The Bettys display is only part of the festive sparkle that can be enjoyed in the town centre now that The Christmas Shop Window Competition has officially begun.
Run by Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID) and the Rotary Club of Harrogate, the annual contest is a crowd pleaser with residents and visitors, providing a boost to business in the festive period.