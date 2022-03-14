This week’s nostalgia page has a spring in its step...

Spring is just around the corner - along with some warmer weather hopefully.
The season officially starts on Sunday, March 20, after a wet and windy winter that saw the region visited by a number of storms such as Dudley, Eunice and Franklin.
We’ve taken a look back at some spring-themed pictures from years gone by.
This week’s images were all taken by JPIMedia photographers in and around the Harrogate district. They span the years between 2000 and 2005.
Do you recognise anyone?
Send in your photographs for a future Retro page by emailing [email protected] Please include details about the image, your name, contact number and email address.