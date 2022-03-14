This week’s nostalgia page has a spring in its step...

Spring is just around the corner - along with some warmer weather hopefully.

The season officially starts on Sunday, March 20, after a wet and windy winter that saw the region visited by a number of storms such as Dudley, Eunice and Franklin.

We’ve taken a look back at some spring-themed pictures from years gone by.

This week’s images were all taken by JPIMedia photographers in and around the Harrogate district. They span the years between 2000 and 2005.

Do you recognise anyone?

Send in your photographs for a future Retro page by emailing [email protected] Please include details about the image, your name, contact number and email address.

After a cold wet winter the spring Daffodils are a breath of fresh air as this picture shows on The Stray at Harrogate with Christ Church in the background.

25/4/02 Winner of the Best in Show trophy is Louis Hawksby of North of England Bonsai , York at the Harrogate Spring Flower Show. Photo: STAFF

Spring arrives on the Stray, Harrogate, bringing out the cherry blossom. Photo: STAFF

Spring is in the air on the Stray in Harrogate. Photo: STAFF