This tractor is set to be the big attraction at huge festival at stunning Newby Hall this summer

A historic tractor which lay in a barn for 30 years before its restoration is to be one of the stars of a major event near Ripon expected to attract 15,000 people this summer.

Occupying 120 acres, this year’s Tractor Fest at Newby Hall will feature more than 2,000 vintage and modern tractors, engines and commercial vehicles, cars, trucks and motorcycles.

Held at Newby Hall annually since 2007, this year’s event on June 7-8 will celebrate 80 years of the Fordson E27N tractor, 100 years of Caterpillar construction and agricultural machinery, low tension ignition engines, cultivation equipment and an exhibition of American Cars and ERF commercial vehicles.

But one particular tractor among the 80 vintage Fordson E27N tractors ready to line up at Newby Hall is lucky to be there at all.

Classic restoration - Alistair Broadwith with his 1950 Fordon E27N that he is showing at Tractor Fest at Newby Hall in North Yorkshire this summer. (Picture contributed)

Local motor engineer, collector and entrepreneur Alastair Broadwith said: “I grew up with Fordsons and it was the first tractor I showed as a youngster.

"Two of my Fordsons are long term projects but I have one that is totally original and unrestored, and it will be getting its first show outing at Tractor Fest.

“Originally from Oxfordshire, the tractor had been in a barn with a bag over it for thirty years before I bought it. I recommissioned it and got it running, reconditioning the magneto and changing the oils."

Alastair’s tractor was manufactured in 1950, just a year before it was superseded by the New Major E1A, the first medium-sized diesel tractor.

"Twenty years ago, collectors bought vintage tractors, sandblasted and painted them so that they looked like new and concours d'elegance, but their history was lost in the process,” said Alastair.

"For me, it is paramount to preserve the tractor’s history by not repainting it.”

This year’s Tractor Fest will also celebrate 100 years of the Caterpillar construction and engineering brand and the rare German tractor marque, Kramer – plus a host of entertainment, crafts, food and drink and family fun activities.

Tractor Fest is sponsored by Europe’s leading agricultural and machinery auctioneer Cheffins and Econ Engineering and supported by Ripon Farm Services.