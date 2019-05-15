This sporting legend is coming to Harrogate

The public are invited to join Britain’s most decorated Olympian Sir Bradley Wiggins as he tours theatres throughout the UK with his personal, insightful and, at times, hilarious live show - and it's coming to Harorgate.

Bradley Wiggins: An Evening With will offer a rare opportunity for fans to see the five-time Olympic Gold medallist and Tour De France winner share exclusive tales, prized memorabilia and career highlights in a unique and intimate live setting.

A British household name and undeniable national treasure, Bradley Wiggins holds the iconic track hour record and is the only cyclist who has won World and Olympic championships on both the track and the road along with winning the Tour De France.



Bradley Wiggins said "I am really excited to get back on the road again with Icons. Cycling has always been my passion so to share my experiences, my journey and my own collection of memorabilia is fantastic."



Bradley Wiggins: An Evening With is at the Royal Hall in Harrogate on Monday, September 23.



Tickets will go on sale on Friday, May 17 at 10am.

