This is why former Prime Minister visited Harrogate last night as Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival begins

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A former Prime Minister’s appearance in Harrogate has ensured a glittering start for one of its greatest annual events.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking at the Crown Hotel last night in the opening event of this year’s Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival, Theresa May talked in depth about her new book.

Called The Abuse of Power: Confronting Injustice in Public Life, the book aims, in the words of the ex-Tory Party leader and Homes Secretary, to "provide a critical examination of systemic failures and the misuse of authority within public institutions”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organised by Harrogate International Festivals and sponsored by Harrogate-based Raworths Solicitors, this annual event has been hailed as “one of the UK’s best literary hestivals” by Harper’s Bazaar magazine.

In the spotlight - Theresa May at the Crown Hotel ready to talk about her new book on the opening night of this year’s Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival. (Picture Richard Maude)

Sharon Canavar, Chief Executive of Harrogate International Festivals, said: “The Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival always attracts incredible authors and this year is no exception, with some of the biggest names from the worlds of politics, sport, comedy, TV and broadcasting coming to Harrogate."

Rachel Tunnicliffe, Senior Partner at Raworths Solicitors, said: "This is our 12th year sponsoring this brilliant festival which has helped put Harrogate on the literary map and continues to go from strength to strength."

Running until October 20 and packed with bestselling writers and big names, the remaining events at Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival 2024 include:

October 11: Ros Atkins.

October 11: William Hanson.

October 13: Adam Kay.

October 16: The Yorkshire Vet's Julian Norton.

October 16: Victoria Hislop.

October 17: Literary Lunch with Ajay Chowdhury.

October 18: English football icon Peter Reid.

October 18: Doon Mackichan.

October 19: Dame Joan Bakewell.

October 19: Dr Amir Khan.

October 19: Douglas Beattie.

October 20: Alison Weir.

October 20: Kat Brown.

October 20: Rob Biddulph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharon Canavar, Chief Executive of Harrogate International Festivals, said: “As an arts charity we rely on the generosity of others and we couldn’t do any of this without the continuing support of Raworths Solicitors, who have been our much-valued partner for more than a decade.”

Raworths Children’s Festival helmed by Dr Amir Khan is also returning on October 19-20 as part of this year’s events.

More information at: https://harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/whats-on/