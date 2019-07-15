This is why divers will be in the River Nidd in Knaresborough tomorrow night

A Knaresborough group has found information that a small cannon that rested on the banks of the River Nidd in Knaresborough may have been dropped into the river around 60 years ago.

Renaissance Knaresborough has now sorted out a team to try and find the cannon.

The hunt continues on July 16 with a team of divers from Harrogate British Sub Aqua Club (BSAC) trying to locate the missing gun.

The last record of the cannon was on the pathway next to Marigolds Cafe near the railway bridge.

The search tomorrow will be at 7.00pm.

Liz Baxandall, a volunteer at Renaissance Knaresborough, said: "No one is sure whether it will be there or not but it's exciting to try and find out. It is a bit of a mystery and everyone in the community would love to know what happened to it. It will be really nice to see what happens."

