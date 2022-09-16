This is where to watch Queen's funeral on the big screen in Harrogate and Ripon

Royal Hall, Harrogate

Nearly 1,000 people are expected to pack the town's most historic venue on Monday to watch the momentous proceedings on a giant screen.

The Royal Hall will be open from 10am with 950 seats will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

A book of condolence for the Queen will also be made available.

Pubs in Harrogate

The Harrogate Arms, on Parliament Street, will be open from 10am and will be showing the funeral.

The Den, on Cambridge Road, will be open from 1pm and will be showing the funeral.

Ripon Cathedral