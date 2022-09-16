News you can trust since 1836
This is where to watch Queen's funeral on the big screen in Harrogate and Ripon

Many people in the Harrogate district will be watching the funeral of the Queen on Monday at home but there are public screenings for those who prefer to experience the occasion in the presence of others.

By Graham Chalmers
Friday, 16th September 2022, 4:23 pm

Royal Hall, Harrogate

Nearly 1,000 people are expected to pack the town's most historic venue on Monday to watch the momentous proceedings on a giant screen.

The Royal Hall will be open from 10am with 950 seats will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Nearly 1,000 people are expected to pack the Royal Hall in Harrogate on Monday to watch the Queen's funeral on a giant screen.

A book of condolence for the Queen will also be made available.

Pubs in Harrogate

The Harrogate Arms, on Parliament Street, will be open from 10am and will be showing the funeral.

The Den, on Cambridge Road, will be open from 1pm and will be showing the funeral.

Ripon Cathedral

The State Funeral for the Queen will be screened live in Ripon Cathedral from 9.30am following Communion at 9am.

