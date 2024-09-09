This is when the wraps will come off redeveloped building in Harrogate town centre
It's been years since the future of the office block on the corner of Station Parade and Station Bridge has been certain.
Habitat closed in August 2011, TRAX youth centre closed in 2015 and the main building itself closed in 2018.
Since then, the area has been shrouded in mystery - and fencing.
Pedestrians have been forced to cross the road to get over the bridge as a work began at this major site
Now the building is set to re-open with the signs saying that this will happen in winter 2024.
As to expect when the scaffolding comes down, the building is to be called Copthall Bridge House under the auspices of WorkWell.
The latter is a Leeds-based, family-run business specialising in prestigious and flexible workspace solutions in prime locations.
The three-floor building on Station Bridge will offer 1,751sqm of office space.
Copthall Bridge House will offer "world class” private offices and suites, on demand meeting rooms and co-working memberships.
Boasting cutting edge technology and design, the thoroughly redeveloped modern building is expected to be stylish to the nth degree.
MD Oliver Corrigan said: “Our investment reflects our commitment to supporting the growth of businesses in the local area by providing them with top-tier facilities and a vibrant community.
More information: https://www.workwelloffices.com/ppc-landing-page/