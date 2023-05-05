This is when Harrogate's Victorian swimming pool looks set to reopen after repairs to air leak

Built in 1870, Starbeck Baths has been closed since March when an air leak was discovered in the pool’s plant equipment which was causing poor water clarity.

Since then, the owners Brimham Active, a company set up by Harrogate Borough Council to run public pools and leisure centres in the district, has been keeping the public informed of progress on repairs via the Starbeck Baths Facebook page.

As well as being a popular with families across the town, fears for the future of this delightful Victorian community pool have risen occasionally in recent decades.

In 2020, there was concern over its possible closure – unfounded as it turned out – when Harrogate Borough Council mooted the idea of building a new, better pool and leisure centre in Knaresborough.

The latest word from Starbeck Baths is that the pool may reopen as early as Monday, May 15.

The latest Facebook post said: “We are excited to let you know that we took a big step towards reopening today.

"The brand new filter has been installed and switched on for the first time. Stage one done.

Hundreds, if not thousands, of Harrogate’s youngsters have learned to swim over the last 150 years at Starbeck Baths.

"The second stage our bit, is under way known as heat and treat which will take a week to ten days, which is about the same time it will take for our water test results to arrive.

"If everything goes to plan, fingers and toes crossed we will be able to welcome people back to the pool from Monday, May 15.”

Reacting to the update, Chris Watt of Starbeck Residents Association, said: "This is excellent news. I'm delighted that a commitment and investment has been put into our local pool which the Starbeck Residents' Association has consistently fought for over many years.”

Starbeck Baths’ ‘Learn to Swim’ programmes have resulted in hundreds of people taking the plunge for the first time.