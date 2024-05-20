This is when Harrogate new £21 million electric bus fleet will be launched and what passengers can expect

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Harrogate’s trailblazing bus operator has unveiled its plans for the arrival of the first of the town’s brand new electric buses.

Harrogate Bus Company, a subsidiary of Transdev, had previously placed orders worth £21 million for 39 new electric buses and to re-equip its Starbeck depot to convert its entire Harrogate fleet to fully electric power.

Now comes the news that a total of 20 new Mercedes-Benz E-Citaro all-electric single deck buses will enter service in July on The Harrogate Bus Company’s busy urban route 1 between Harrogate and Knaresborough, route 7 linking Harrogate, Wetherby and Leeds, and rural route 24 between Harrogate and Pateley Bridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new era for bus travel in Harrogate will be trailed by a special event on Tuesday, June 18 when the public will get the first look at the future of bus travel in the town.

Shock of the new - Harrogate’s leading bus operator, The Harrogate Bus Company, is planning a free family fun party in June to welcome the first of 39 new all-electric buses coming to the town this summer. (Picture contributed)

Harrogate Bus Company is planning an action-packed free event at 3.30pm that day to welcome the first of the town’s brand new electric buses at 3.30pm

The award-winning bus operator’s General Manager, Kel Pizzuti, said: “Our family fun party will be the first opportunity for everyone to come along and see the first of our sparkling new electric buses, which will revolutionise travel in and around our beautiful spa town.

“We’re still adding to the programme for our free event, but already we’ve lined up music and live dance displays by local schools plus entertainment for all the family, including face painting, balloon modelling and a

amazing magician.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrogate Bus Company, a subsidiary of Transdev, winning the Best Large Company in the Harrogate Advertiser Business Awards in 2022. (Picture Gerard Binks)

"There will also be a chance to enjoy a drink and something to eat, plus exciting prize giveaways with the chance to win free days out – by bus, of course.

"Everyone is invited to join us, including families, local schools and nursery groups, as we celebrate the future of bus travel here in Harrogate.”

Harrogate’s new buses will join the company’s existing eight Harrogate Electrics-branded Volvo 7900E electric vehicles, the first of their kind in Britain when they were successfully launched into service in summer 2018 on routes 2, 3 and 6 serving Bilton, Jennyfield, Pannal Ash and Beckwith Knowle.

The existing Harrogate Electrics buses will continue to serve the town alongside the new zero emission buses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrogate Bus Station - Harrogate Bus Company, had previously placed orders worth £21 million for 39 new electric buses and to re-equip its Starbeck depot to convert its entire Harrogate fleet to fully electric power. (Picture Gerard Binks)

Each of the current fleet is named after a Harrogate primary school, including Bilton Grange, St Joseph’s, Richard Taylor, Saltergate, Rossett Acre, New Park and Western.

The new buses are supported by £7.8 million of funding from the Government’s Zero Emission Bus Regional Areas (ZEBRA) scheme, following a successful bid by Transdev’s partner, North Yorkshire Council.More

information on the family attractions being lined up to celebrate the new buses will be released closer to the event date.

Updates will also be available by following The Harrogate Bus Company on Facebook and ‘@harrogatebus’ on X, formerly Twitter.