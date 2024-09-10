This is what to expect at this weekend's spectacular Harrogate Autumn Flower Show

The growing popularity of gardening will be showcased at this weekend’s Harrogate Autumn Flower Show as a renowned hotel prepares to put its homegrown produce to the ultimate test.

Running from September 13-15, gardening is more popular than ever with more than 30,000 people expected to attend Harrogate Autumn Flower Show.

Held in the glorious setting of Newby Hall, the event is one of two flower shows hosted annually by the NEHS, with the Harrogate Spring Flower Show taking place in Harrogate in April.

Taking centre stage this year will be magnificent floral displays, delicious produce, expert gardening advice and fiercely contested competitions, including for giant fruit and veg.

Sarah Owen-Hughes, Head Gardener at Rudding Park in Harrogate, is among those hoping to come away with awards at this year’s event.

The team at the luxury hotel has been entering the show since its kitchen garden first opened in 2014.

With 500 herbs, salads, edible flowers and fruits grown each year at Rudding Park, its Head Gardener says the show is the perfect place to show off all its hard.

“This year has seen some challenging conditions for growers, with a profusion of slugs and moulds, vegetables slow to get going and pollination later in the wet and cool weather,” Sarah Owen-Hughes said.

“But it’s all part of the joy of growing, leaning into seasonality and rising to what the weather throws at you.

"It’s a challenge we accept daily with the opening of our new immersive dining experience FIFTY TWO.

"With its ethos of seasonal eating, the chefs devise a menu around what’s best in the garden each day.”

A former horticultural lecturer, Sarah Owen-Hughes moved into horticultural research during lockdown, before taking her first head gardener role at Rudding, where she is supported by kitchen gardener Emma Pugh and a team of 10 gardeners who tend the 150 acres of garden.

This weekend’s Harrogate Autumn Flower Show will see Sarah hosting the Human Gardener Theatre at the show, interviewing experts and ambassadors from the horticultural world.

Tickets are available from: https://www.flowershow.org.uk/

Admission includes access to Newby Hall’s gardens.