This is what to expect at the final Berwins Salon North in Harrogate of this year

The popular Berwins Salon North is to return to Harrogate for the last event of the year when three special guests will delve into the worlds of sport, digital domination, and the wonders of physics.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place at the Crown Hotel on November 14 at 7.30pm, the the TED-style talks event will be sponsored as always by Berwins Solicitors,

Voted number six in the ‘Top 100 Things to do in the World’ by GQ magazine – the series explore big ideas in an intimate setting, based around relaxed, cabaret-style evenings where you can catch up with friends and enjoy a drink at the bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest trio of guest speakers will be hosted by writer, journalist and BBC Radio 4 broadcaster Kirran Shah in what promises to be a fun and thought-provoking evening.

Part of the packed crowd at a previous Berwins Salon North event at the Crown Hotel in Harrogate. (Picture Mike Whorley)

Drawing on his personal family connection to football’s penalty kick, , writer and editor Robert McCrum will reveal the captivating story of the penalty kick and how it changed football forever, as spelled out in his book The Penalty Kick: The Story of a Gamechanger.

He will be joined by sociologist Nick Couldry, rofessor of Media, Communications and Social Theory at LSE, who will take audiences on a journey into the hidden world of ‘data colonialism’ and how it affects every click, post, and likes we make online.

He will argue that Big Tech is quietly seizing control over our most valuable resource – our personal data.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He will show how this is being used to shape our behaviour, choices, and even our future.

Also joining them is Zahan Bharmal, whose new book The Art of Physics is published next month.

He will explore how the most complex ideas in physics, like quantum mechanics and chaos theory, are deeply connected to the everyday questions we all ask, like why do relationships break down? and why do we make irrational decisions?

Sharon Canavar, Harrogate International Festivals Chief Executive, said: “This is the last Berwins Salon North event of the year, and it looks set to be another absolute belter."

For tickets, call 01423 562 303 or visit: https://harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/