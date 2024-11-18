This is the total number of objections to Harrogate Spring Water's expansion lodged with planners

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Green protesters fighting Harrogate Spring Water’s controversial expansion bid say nearly 900 people have now lodged an objection to the plans.

Recent weeks have seen Save Rotary Wood volunteers step up their campaign after the bottled water company submitted the final version of its proposals to North Yorkshire Council.

In the run-up to yesterday’s deadline for objections, the campaigners hand-delivered a total of 10,000 campaign leaflets in the Harrogate area.

The push has seen a great reaction from the public, said Sarah Gibbs, organiser of the Save Rotary Wood campaign.

Sarah Gibbs, organiser of the Save Rotary Wood campaign, said volunteers have hand-delivered 10,000 campaign leaflets since Harrogate Spring Water announced its revised plans to expand its bottling plant. (Picture contributed)

“I can’t praise the public and volunteers enough for their dedication and for objecting so passionately to the disrespectful plans, submitted by Harrogate Spring Water, that will destroy our beloved community woodland,” Sarah said.

“At the time of writing, 859 objections have been made.

"Since the plans were published on October 10, volunteers have worked tirelessly.

"This has included: creating a brand new campaign website, researching and publishing reasons to object, completing two bat surveys, letter writing, posting on social media, holding emergency meetings and coordinating and communicating with nearly 500 supporters.”

Harrogate Spring Water, which is part of the Danone empire which also owns Evian and Volvic, says its expansion will help to create more than 50 new jobs for local people.

While admitting the planned expansion would lead to the loss of trees at Rotary Wood, it says it will compensate for this by creating a new publicly-accessible woodland planted on two acres of land immediately next to the wood and, also, to the rear of its existing bottling operation on Harlow Moor Road.

How much Rotary Wood means to Harrogate was celebrated when it was made an Asset of Community Value by North Yorkshire Council in 2015, as part of The Pinewoods; a 96 acre landscape close to Valley Gardens.

The community wood’s role as a vital habitat for supporting plant and animal life, including many protected and priority species, was recognised by DEFRA when it was awarded Deciduous Woodland Priority Habitat status, and also North Yorkshire Council’s classification for Rotary Wood as a Special Landscape Area.