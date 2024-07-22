This is the line-up for Harrogate Comedy Festival 2024 packed with stars and legends

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The line-up has been unveiled for the 15th Harrogate Comedy Festival with hot stand-ups, comic legends and chart-topping podcasters.

Among the big names appearing at Harrogate Theatre's annual feast of comedy in September and October are Lucy Beaumont, Clinton Baptiste, Jimmy Carr and Andy Parsons.

There's also comedy royalty in the form of veteran performers Jimmy Tarbuck, Robert Lindsay and Su Pollard.

Plus Harrogate's very own comedy sensation Maisie Adam is making a welcome return.

Coming to Harrogate - Among the big names appearing at Harrogate Theatre's annual feast of comedy in September and October is Lucy Beaumont. (Picture contributed)

A spokesperson for Harrogate Theatre said: “From household names to rising stars, this year's festival promises an exceptional array of performances guaranteed to tickle your funny bone.

"Get ready to laugh out loud and join us for the festival that celebrate funny.”

Sponsored by Vet Dentist and Your Harrogate Radio, among the festival’s coups is BAFTA nominee Lucy Beaumont.

Star of award-winning Meet the Richardsons, writer and creator of To Hull and Back and co-writer on Hullraiser, Lucy is also co-host of chart-topping podcast Perfect Brains with Sam Campbell.

Such is her popularity, Lucy is bringing her lastest tour to the Royal Hall for Harrogate Comedy Festival on Thursday, October 24.

Meanwhile, Harrogate’s Maisie Adam is returning to her home town on Monday, October 7 as the presenter and star of a fundraiser for cause close to her hear.

Frank’s Fund Comedy Gala will see her appear with some of her top comedy friends for the local charity set up in 2019 in memory of Harrogate boy, Frank Ashton who sadly died aged 14 from Ewing’s sarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer.

Harrogate Comedy Festival 2024 highlights

Saturday, September 21:

Jimmy Carr, Harrogate Convention Centre.

Monday, September 30:

An Evening with Jimmy Tarbuck, Harrogate Theatre.

Wednesday, October 2:

Andy Parsons, Harrogate Theatre.

Monday, October 7:

Maisie Adam Frank’s Fund Comedy Gala, Harrogate Theatre.

Wednesday, October 9:

Stu Pollard – Still Fully Charged, Harrogate Theatre.

Thursday, October 10:

An Evening Without Kate Bush, Harrogate Theatre.

Thursday, October 24:

Lucy Beaumont – Trouble and Strife, Royal Hall.

Saturday, October 26:

An Audience with Robert Lindsay, Royal Hall.

Friday, October 11:

Clinton Baptiste, Harrogate Theatre.