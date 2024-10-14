This is the Harrogate author who is set to appear on BBC TV’s The One Show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Harrogate author is to appear on BBC TV’s The One Show after her extraordinary new memoir was hailed as “inspirational”.

Hair Apparent - A Voyage Around My Roots is the work of Tina Shingler, the former Barnardo's child who grew up in Ripon but now lives in Harrogate.

Having already been the subject of a double spread in Good Housekeeping magazine with an interview coming up shortly in The Daily Mail, Tina is now set to appear on national TV on The One Show with Dame Kelly Holmes during Black History Month.

Tina said: "I'm a biracial woman who was raised in Ripon in the 1950s and 60s.

"Growing up back then as a mixed-race kid wasn’t always easy.

"I had a loving foster home, but not sure what to do with the complex texture of my hair, my white foster-mother simply cut it back.

"I remember always feeling that I looked like a boy among a lot of pretty girls.

Described as an "inspirational hairmoir”, Tina’s uplifting new book tracks the history of the author’s afro hair as a metaphor for personal transformation as well as a canvas to reflect the changing cultural and political landscapes at home and abroad.

Published by Biteback Publishing, Hair Apparent is part travelogue, part memoir and part social history, weaving stories from personal experience in the UK, the US, Italy, Scandinavia and India.

Tina, who went on to work in government communications both in the US and Italy and, later, for many years in the UK, believes that new cultural confidence displayed in black hair culture is a good sign of changing attitudes in both black and white society today.

"It’s worth remembering that history hasn’t always allowed black people to take a rightful pride in their natural hair because it cane with negative implications,” said Tina.

"The hair on our head is part of a cultural inheritance embracing the history of generations who came before us.

"Today we are seeing a new cultural confidence displayed in black hair culture.”

On Wednesday, October 23, a special event with Tina will take place at The Little Ripon Bookshop at 7pm.

Tickets are available from shop at 13-15 Westgate, Ripon on 01765 606689 or from: https://www.littleriponbookshop.co.uk/events