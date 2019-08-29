This is the full list of every road closure in Ripon during the UCI Road World Championships

In only a matter of weeks, the eyes of the world will fall on Ripon as the city takes centre stage for the UCI Road World Championships.
Here is a full list of road closures that will be in place in Ripon during the global cycling event, broken down street by street...
September 24 - List of fixed road closures in Ripon, broken down by street
Market place car park, fixed,12am to 11.59pm
Market Place East, fixed, 12am to 11.59pm
Market Place South, fixed, 12am to 11.59pm
Kirkgate, fixed, 12am to 11.59pm
Duck Hill, fixed, 12am to 11.59pm
Market Place West, fixed, 6am to 6pm
Fishergate, fixed, 6am to 6pm
North Street to Allhallowgate, fixed, 6am to 6pm
Old Market Place, fixed, 6am to 6pm
Queen Street, fixed, 6am to 6pm
Finkle Street, fixed, 6am to 6pm
Finkle Close, fixed, 6am to 6pm
Moss Arcade, fixed, 6am to 6pm
Victoria Grove, fixed, 6am to 6pm
Waterskellgate, fixed, 8.30am to 9.30am; 9.30am to 12.30pm; 12.30pm to 2pm; 2pm to 4.30pm; 4.30pm to 5.30pm
Skellgarths, fixed, 8.30am to 9.30am; 9.30am to 12.30pm; 12.30pm to 2pm; 2pm to 4.30pm; 4.30pm to 5.30pm
Cathedral roundabout, fixed, 8.30am to 9.30am; 9.30am to 12.30pm; 12.30pm to 2pm; 2pm to 4.30pm; 4.30pm to 5.30pm
Bondgate Green to High Saint Agnesgate, fixed, 8.30am to 9.30am; 9.30am to 12.30pm; 12.30pm to 2pm; 2pm to 4.30pm; 4.30pm to 5.30pm
King Street, fixed, 8.30am to 9.30am; 9.30am to 12.30pm; 12.30pm to 2pm; 2pm to 4.30pm; 4.30pm to 5.30pm
Bondgate, fixed, 8.30am to 9.30am; 9.30am to 12.30pm; 12.30pm to 2pm; 2pm to 4.30pm; 4.30pm to 5.30pm
Newton Gardens, fixed, 8.30am to 9.30am; 9.30am to 12.30pm; 12.30pm to 2pm; 2pm to 4.30pm; 4.30pm to 5.30pm
Quarry Moor Lane, fixed, 8.30am to 9.30am; 9.30am to 12.30pm; 12.30pm to 2pm; 2pm to 4.30pm; 4.30pm to 5.30pm
Harrogate Road to Harrogate, fixed, 8.30am to 9:30am; 9.30am to 12.30pm; 12.30pm to 2pm; 2pm to 4.30pm; 4.30pm to 5.30pm
September 27
Boroughbridge Road, rolling, 4.10pm to 5.20pm
Bondgate Green, rolling, 4.10pm to 5.20pm
Skellgarths, rolling, 4.10pm to 5.20pm
Waterskellgate, rolling, 4.10pm to 5.20pm
Somerset Row, rolling, 4.10pm to 5.20pm
Skellbank, rolling, 4.10pm to 5.20pm
Mallorie Park Drive, rolling, 4.10pm to 5.20pm
Studley Road, rolling, 4.10pm to 5.20pm
B626527, rolling, 4.10pm to 5.20pm
September 28
Palace Road, rolling, 1.15pm to 2.30pm
North Street, rolling, 1.15pm to 2.30pm
Market Place West, rolling, 1.15pm to 2.30pm
Market Place South, rolling, 1.15pm to 2.30pm
Market Place Car Park, rolling, 1.15pm to 2.30pm
Fishergate, rolling, 1.15pm to 2.30pm
Old Market Place, rolling, 1.15pm to 2.30pm
Queen Street, rolling, 1.15pm to 2.30pm
Westgate, rolling, 1.15pm to 2.30pm
Park Street, rolling, 1.15pm to 2.30pm
Studley Road, rolling, 1.15pm to 2.30pm
B626528, rolling, 1.30pm to 1.45pm
Palace Road, rolling,12pm to 1.15pm
North Street, rolling, 12pm to 1.15pm
Market Place East, rolling, 12pm to 1.15pm
September 29
Market Place South, rolling, 12pm to 1.15pm
Kirkgate, rolling, 12pm to 1.15pm
Duck Hill, rolling, 12pm to 1.15pm
Skellgarths, rolling, 12pm to 1.15pm
King Street, rolling, 12pm to 1.15pm
Bondgate, rolling, 12pm to 1.15pm
Quarry Moor Lane, rolling, 12.05pm to 1.20pm
Harrogate Road, rolling, 12.05pm to 1.20pm