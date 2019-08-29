This is the full list of every road closure in Ripon during the UCI Road World Championships

In only a matter of weeks, the eyes of the world will fall on Ripon as the city takes centre stage for the UCI Road World Championships.

Here is a full list of road closures that will be in place in Ripon during the global cycling event, broken down street by street...

September 24 - List of fixed road closures in Ripon, broken down by street

Market place car park, fixed,12am to 11.59pm

Market Place East, fixed, 12am to 11.59pm

Market Place South, fixed, 12am to 11.59pm

Kirkgate, fixed, 12am to 11.59pm

Duck Hill, fixed, 12am to 11.59pm

Market Place West, fixed, 6am to 6pm

Fishergate, fixed, 6am to 6pm

North Street to Allhallowgate, fixed, 6am to 6pm

Old Market Place, fixed, 6am to 6pm

Queen Street, fixed, 6am to 6pm

Finkle Street, fixed, 6am to 6pm

Finkle Close, fixed, 6am to 6pm

Moss Arcade, fixed, 6am to 6pm

Victoria Grove, fixed, 6am to 6pm

Waterskellgate, fixed, 8.30am to 9.30am; 9.30am to 12.30pm; 12.30pm to 2pm; 2pm to 4.30pm; 4.30pm to 5.30pm

Skellgarths, fixed, 8.30am to 9.30am; 9.30am to 12.30pm; 12.30pm to 2pm; 2pm to 4.30pm; 4.30pm to 5.30pm

Cathedral roundabout, fixed, 8.30am to 9.30am; 9.30am to 12.30pm; 12.30pm to 2pm; 2pm to 4.30pm; 4.30pm to 5.30pm

Bondgate Green to High Saint Agnesgate, fixed, 8.30am to 9.30am; 9.30am to 12.30pm; 12.30pm to 2pm; 2pm to 4.30pm; 4.30pm to 5.30pm

King Street, fixed, 8.30am to 9.30am; 9.30am to 12.30pm; 12.30pm to 2pm; 2pm to 4.30pm; 4.30pm to 5.30pm

Bondgate, fixed, 8.30am to 9.30am; 9.30am to 12.30pm; 12.30pm to 2pm; 2pm to 4.30pm; 4.30pm to 5.30pm

Newton Gardens, fixed, 8.30am to 9.30am; 9.30am to 12.30pm; 12.30pm to 2pm; 2pm to 4.30pm; 4.30pm to 5.30pm

Quarry Moor Lane, fixed, 8.30am to 9.30am; 9.30am to 12.30pm; 12.30pm to 2pm; 2pm to 4.30pm; 4.30pm to 5.30pm

Harrogate Road to Harrogate, fixed, 8.30am to 9:30am; 9.30am to 12.30pm; 12.30pm to 2pm; 2pm to 4.30pm; 4.30pm to 5.30pm

September 27

Boroughbridge Road, rolling, 4.10pm to 5.20pm

Bondgate Green, rolling, 4.10pm to 5.20pm

Skellgarths, rolling, 4.10pm to 5.20pm

Waterskellgate, rolling, 4.10pm to 5.20pm

Somerset Row, rolling, 4.10pm to 5.20pm

Skellbank, rolling, 4.10pm to 5.20pm

Mallorie Park Drive, rolling, 4.10pm to 5.20pm

Studley Road, rolling, 4.10pm to 5.20pm

B626527, rolling, 4.10pm to 5.20pm

September 28

Palace Road, rolling, 1.15pm to 2.30pm

North Street, rolling, 1.15pm to 2.30pm

Market Place West, rolling, 1.15pm to 2.30pm

Market Place South, rolling, 1.15pm to 2.30pm

Market Place Car Park, rolling, 1.15pm to 2.30pm

Fishergate, rolling, 1.15pm to 2.30pm

Old Market Place, rolling, 1.15pm to 2.30pm

Queen Street, rolling, 1.15pm to 2.30pm

Westgate, rolling, 1.15pm to 2.30pm

Park Street, rolling, 1.15pm to 2.30pm

Studley Road, rolling, 1.15pm to 2.30pm

B626528, rolling, 1.30pm to 1.45pm

Palace Road, rolling,12pm to 1.15pm

North Street, rolling, 12pm to 1.15pm

Market Place East, rolling, 12pm to 1.15pm

September 29

Market Place South, rolling, 12pm to 1.15pm

Kirkgate, rolling, 12pm to 1.15pm

Duck Hill, rolling, 12pm to 1.15pm

Skellgarths, rolling, 12pm to 1.15pm

King Street, rolling, 12pm to 1.15pm

Bondgate, rolling, 12pm to 1.15pm

Quarry Moor Lane, rolling, 12.05pm to 1.20pm

Harrogate Road, rolling, 12.05pm to 1.20pm