This is the full line-up and stage times for Harrogate Fake Festival 2025 this weekend

By Graham Chalmers
Published 7th Jul 2025, 12:24 BST
The clock is ticking as The Stray in Harrogate gets set this weekend to play host to a major live rock music festival.

A day of electric energy and massive party spirit is expected on the Stray at Oatlands Drive on Saturday, July 12 as six top tribute bands play live at Harrogate Fake Festival inside a giant marquee.

If you are a fan of Oasis bit missed the indie rock legends’ big reunion show at Cardiff last weekend, you are in luck.

This year’s line-up for an event, which is usually a sold-out success, not only includes high quality tributes to Fleetwood Mac, David Bowie, U2, Red Hot Chilli Peppers and the Foo Fighters but also the Gallagher Brothers in all their Britpop glory.

Massive party spirit on the Stray - Six top tribute bands will play live this Saturday at Harrogate Fake Festival. (Picture contributed)placeholder image
Massive party spirit on the Stray - Six top tribute bands will play live this Saturday at Harrogate Fake Festival. (Picture contributed)

First held in the town in 2015, Harrogate Fake Festival will run from 11.45am to 11pm with a fast-serve bar and outdoor food vendors, as well as live music.

Harrogate Fake Festival music line-up and timetable

12.45pm: Aladdinsane (David Bowie).

2.30pm: Oasish (Oasis).

4.15pm: New2 (U2).

6pm: Fore Fighters (Foo Fighters).

7.45pm: Really Hot Chili Peppers (Red Hot Chili Peppers).

9.45pm: Fleeting Rumours (Fleetwood Mac).

The event has a 'zero tolerance' approach to any unfriendly behaviour and will enforce a responsible drinking atmosphere.

For Harrogate Fake Festival tickets, visit: https://www.fakefestivals.co.uk/events/2025/Harrogate.html#tickets

