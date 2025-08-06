This is the end date for new junction closure and two-way traffic lights in Harrogate

It has been revealed that new temporary traffic lights launched this week in Harrogate are to remain in place for a month.

The essential upgrade work by Northern Gas Network to ensure the safe and reliable supply of gas to customers began on a residential street off Leeds Road on Monday, August 4.

The project, which is expected to last until the first week of September, has been planned in collaboration with North Yorkshire Council.

In order that engineers can carry out the work safely and efficiently, and to protect the public, traffic management measures have been put in place.

Disruption for Harrogate motorists - The junction of Fulwith Mill Lane and the A61 has been closed for the duration of the work by Northern Gas Network. (Picture contributed)

Temporary two-way traffic lights have been set up on the A61 between Fulwith Gate and Almsford Avenue.

The junction of Fulwith Mill Lane and the A61 has also been closed for the duration of the work.

The lights will be manned between 7am-7pm each day to "minimise disruption”.

Mark Mawhood, Operations Manager at Northern Gas Networks, said: “We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these essential works.

"It’s vital we complete them in order to continue to maintain a safe and reliable gas supply to the residents of Harrogate.

“We have worked closely with local stakeholders including North Yorkshire Council to ensure that the work is carried out in the school holidays to minimise disruption.

"They will be completed before the start of the new school year.”

For more information about the work, contact NGN’s Customer Care Team on 0800 040 7766 or email: [email protected]