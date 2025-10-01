This is the drone that disrupted last night's Harrogate Town cup match at a crucial moment
Harrogate’s impressive cup upset over bigger opponents Huddersfield Town in the Vertu Trophy was reaching a crucial stage when the drone made its appearance low in the skies over the club’s ground on Wetherby Road.
Simon Weaver’s men were leading 1-0 in the 86th minute against their Yorkshire rivals, who currently lie in fifth place a division above Harrogate Town in EFL League One when the incident happened.
Following the appropriate guidance, the match official took the players and staff from the field with security in mind, with play to only resume when the offending device had vacated the premises.
With both sets of players off the field of play for well over 10 minutes, the referee then allowed them back on the field to continue after a short warm up.
The game resumed at 90 minutes, with nine minutes added on.
Despite the disruption, Harrogate Town went on to win the match after talented winger Ellis Taylor smartly rounded the keeper in the 11th minute.
It was Town’s second victory of their 2025/26 EFL Trophy campaign.
The club recently reached a historic milestone by selling over 1,000 season tickets for the first time in its history,
Harrogate Town’s next home EFL fixture will be against eighth-placed Crewe Alexandra on Monday, October 6, 8pm kick-off.
