This is the date when new luxury store will open in Harrogate town centre

A new shop with a “vision for Harrogate” is to open in the town centre.

Set to be located on Albert Street, Nôsa’s showroom will span 3000 sq. ft and will offer a “fully immersive design experience”.

After establishing a high reputation online across the UK for its European-inspired style luxury bathrooms, Nôsa Brand Director Sam McDermid says the new store will enable customers to get a genuine sense of what their bathroom could be like.

"Our vision for the Harrogate showroom is to create a space that invites customers to slow down and truly connect with the artistry of our collections,” he said.

“Every detail of the showroom has been considered to evoke a sense of calm, inspiration, and luxury, from the lighting and layout to the textures and tonal palette.

"We want visitors to feel as though they're stepping into their future sanctuary, not just a store.”

The new Harrogate showroom is expected to open this September when visitors can explore elegantly-dressed bathroom environments, including sculptural stone freestanding baths, ambient walk-in showers, handcrafted brassware, and rich natural stone finishes to create their own home sanctuary.

Mark Leader, CEO of the Leader Group, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be opening Nôsa’s first showroom in Harrogate with its design-conscious community.

"This is a landmark moment for the brand, bringing our carefully curated collections to life in a truly luxurious setting."

Customers will be invited to take their time, interact with materials, and consult with dedicated in-house design advisors who can guide them through product selections and personalised bathroom plans.

The arrival of Nôsa promises to bolster Harrogate's strength in interior brands including Farrow & Ball, Søstrene Grene and OKA.

The new showroom will be open seven days a week.

Appointments are recommended for in-depth consultations.