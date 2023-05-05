News you can trust since 1836
This is how you can share photos of YOUR Coronation celebrations through the Harrogate Advertiser Series

Thousands of people across the Harrogate District will be celebrating the Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen on Saturday, May 6. There will be street parties, church services and community celebrations. If you are organising or attending one of these and would like to share your photos and memories of the event – this is how you do it.

By Dominic Brown
Published 5th May 2023, 12:06 BST- 1 min read

If you would like a photo or photos of your community celebration to appear on the Harrogate Advertiser website and potentially in your local newspaper, it is very easy for you to do.

Simply go to our portal Your World - https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=SUWD - and select Harrogate Advertiser Group from the menu.

Upload one or more photos making sure that you took the photograph and that they are suitable to be shared.

A royal enthusiast smiles on The Mall as preparations continue for the Coronation of King Charles III. Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty ImagesA royal enthusiast smiles on The Mall as preparations continue for the Coronation of King Charles III. Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
Add a headline, for example: “This is how the village of xxx celebrated the Coronation of King Charles III”.

Write a simple introduction, for example: “One hundred people attended a Coronation street party at xxx.”

Then give some additional information – anything that made the day special, what you really enjoyed about it. Be certain to say where in district the event was held.

We will look forward to receiving your reports and publishing them on https://www.harrogateadvertiser.co.uk and then in your local newspaper.

Thank you for your support.

